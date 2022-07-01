Head to Head Review: fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $638.35 million 0.72 -$382.84 million ($3.07) -0.80 Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A

Sports Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

Volatility and Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -59.50% -64.61% -32.14% Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for fuboTV and Sports Ventures Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 1 5 2 0 2.13 Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $14.03, indicating a potential upside of 468.07%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Summary

fuboTV beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

