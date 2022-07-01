Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.05

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 186238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

