Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Hecla Mining worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.