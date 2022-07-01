Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

