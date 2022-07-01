Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

HIW stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

