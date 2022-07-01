Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

HIW stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $22,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

