Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,765 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $84,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

