HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

