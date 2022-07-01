HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.86% of HomeStreet worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HomeStreet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 268,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $648.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

