Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 134,896 shares of company stock valued at $336,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

