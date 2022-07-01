Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.