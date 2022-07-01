Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

