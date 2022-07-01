HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 720 at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 538.40 ($6.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £108.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.74.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

