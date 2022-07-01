HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $645.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,896,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HubSpot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HubSpot by 20.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $300.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

