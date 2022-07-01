Ian MacPherson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Ian MacPherson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,600.00 ($10,138.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Red 5 Limited engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the Island of Mindanao, the Philippines; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

