Ian MacPherson Acquires 50,000 Shares of Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Ian MacPherson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$14,600.00 ($10,138.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
About Red 5 (Get Rating)
