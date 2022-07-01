Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,694,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $102.30 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

