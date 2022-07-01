Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,017 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

