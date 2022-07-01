Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $34.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

