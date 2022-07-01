Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.