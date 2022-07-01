Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

