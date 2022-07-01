Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX opened at $241.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.41. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.