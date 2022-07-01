IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 4%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.62. 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $533.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,173,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,835,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

