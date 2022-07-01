IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading 2.3% Higher

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $357.38 and last traded at $357.38. 7,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 620,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

