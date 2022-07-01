IDOX (LON:IDOX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.42. The stock has a market cap of £262.58 million and a P/E ratio of 36.50. IDOX has a 12 month low of GBX 56.40 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 81.92 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

In other IDOX news, insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of IDOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75), for a total transaction of £1,750,700 ($2,147,834.62).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

