IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,390 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.07 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

