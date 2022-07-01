IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $15.68 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

