IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

NYSE:MGM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

