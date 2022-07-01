IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,588 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

