IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

