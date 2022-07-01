IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.39 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDS opened at $384.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,349 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

