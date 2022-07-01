IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.45 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Shares of WDC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.