IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

