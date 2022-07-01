IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $273.68 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

