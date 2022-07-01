IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 921,541 shares of company stock worth $50,787,590. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

