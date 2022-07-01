iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.80

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 7003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 55.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,984 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 556,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

