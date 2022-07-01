Imago BioSciences (IMGO) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) is one of 944 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Imago BioSciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imago BioSciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imago BioSciences N/A -$42.31 million -1.41 Imago BioSciences Competitors $1.85 billion $250.12 million -2.58

Imago BioSciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imago BioSciences. Imago BioSciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Imago BioSciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imago BioSciences N/A -36.94% -27.17% Imago BioSciences Competitors -3,133.64% -1,452.67% -9.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Imago BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Imago BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Imago BioSciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imago BioSciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Imago BioSciences Competitors 2672 12371 38500 609 2.68

Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 159.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.95%. Given Imago BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Imago BioSciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

