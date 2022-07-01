IMC Chicago LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 805.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 232,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,522,000.

Shares of RZV stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $105.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

