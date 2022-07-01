Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Head to Head Contrast

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.46 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Navigator $403.58 million 2.16 -$30.96 million ($0.15) -75.26

Imperial Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navigator.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Navigator -2.95% 3.33% 1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Imperial Petroleum and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 0 3 0 3.00

Navigator has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.29%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Navigator beats Imperial Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

