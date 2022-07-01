Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $3.07. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 77,669 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

