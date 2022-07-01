Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.05.

IRT opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

