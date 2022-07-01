Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

