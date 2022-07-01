Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,682,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,156,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,311,000.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

