Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of FOF stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

