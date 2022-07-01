Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after buying an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,004,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $349.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.67 and a 200 day moving average of $451.66. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

