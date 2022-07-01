Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

