Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

COMT opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

