Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.