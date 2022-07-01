Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $331,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $160.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $185.74. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

