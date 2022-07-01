Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.