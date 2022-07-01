Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

