Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $226,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 679,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

